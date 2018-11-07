Motorway lanes open again after crash near Sheffield

The M1 near Sheffield is open as normal again after an earlier crash.

One of the southbound stretch of the M1 between Junction 33 at Catcliffe and Junction 32 for the M18 was blocked earlier following a collision.

One lane of the M1 near Sheffield was blocked earlier following a crash

The collision caused delays for motorists on approach to the crash scene but the damaged vehicles have since been moved.

