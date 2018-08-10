Motorway collision near Sheffield leads to lane closure

One lane of the M1 near Sheffield is closed this morning following a collision.

Two vehicles were involved in the smash on the northbound stretch between junction 31 at Aston and junction 30 for Barlborough.

Two lanes were initially closed while emergency services dealt with the incident but only one lane is affected now while arrangements are made for the recovery of the damaged vehicles.

No other details have been released.