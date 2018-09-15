Motorists have been warned of possible delays due to motorway closures near Sheffield over the next week.

Highways England said a number of closures will be in place while roadworks are carried out.

The closures include:

The northbound exit and entry slip roads of the M1 at junction 35 for Thorpe Hesley will be fully closed overnight on Saturday, September 22 for electrical work.

The northbound carriageway will be fully closed between the slip roads at junction 38 for Haigh overnight on Tuesday, September 18 for bridge repair work.

The southbound carriageway will be fully closed between the slip roads at junction 38 for Haigh overnight on Wednesday, September 19 for bridge repair work.

M1 junction 31 Aston to Junction 35 Thorpe Hesley

The northbound entry slip road at junction 35 for Thorpe Hesley will be fully closed overnight for three nights from Monday, September 17 for carriageway repairs.

The northbound exit slip road at junction 35 will be fully closed overnight for three nights from Wednesday, September 19 for carriageway repairs.

The southbound exit slip road at junction 35 will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Monday, September 17 for carriageway repairs.

The northbound carriageway will be closed overnight for two nights from Monday, September 17 and then again on Friday, September 21 for carriageway repairs.

The northbound carriageway of the A631 Tinsley Viaduct remains closed until Saturday, November 3 for carriageway repairs.