Motorists warned to take care after breakdowns on M1 in South Yorkshire

Drivers have this evening been warned to take care after traffic officers were called to two breakdowns on the M1 in South Yorkshire.

Highways England said shortly after 6.30pm that officers were responding to two 'live lane breakdowns' on the motorway, between junctions 33 and 32, and junctions 31 and 30 southbound.

"Please approach areas with care and adhere to the Red X lane closures on signals," it advised motorists.

The warning came after drivers in Sheffield were urged to only travel if 'absolutely necessary' on Tuesday, with heavy snow forecast early tomorrow.