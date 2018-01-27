Motorists warned to take care after a collision on the A38 is expected to create delays

Motorist have been warned that the northbound A38 carriageway at Alfreton has become blocked this afternoon, Saturday, January 27, between the A615 and B600 to allow emergency services to carry out work after a collision.

Derbyshire firefighters were called out about midday to assist police and the ambulance service with a collision involving a car.

The emergency services confirmed the incident involved one male casualty who was trapped and had to be freed by fire crews via the roof of a vehicle.

A fire service spokesman confirmed the scene had been made safe and the casualty was in the care of the ambulance service.

Highways England have issued a warning to motorists and have since confirmed that one lane of the carriageway has recently been re-opened and that the southbound carriageway is open and running.

Derbyshire firefighters and other emergency services are reported to have attended the incident.

Motorists are warned to expect delays.