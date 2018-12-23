Motorists warned of ‘horrendous’ driving conditions across South Yorkshire

Motorists are being warned of bad driving conditions across South Yorkshire because of standing water.

South Yorkshire Police Superintendent Paul McCurry urged drivers to slow down in the ‘horrendous driving conditions.

The forecast for South Yorkshire. Picture: Met Office

He said there was particularly bad surface water on the M1 and A616 Woodhead Pass and the A628 Socksbridge Bypass.

The Met Office has forecast further rain, sometimes heavy, across the region today.

It generally takes at least twice as long to stop on a wet road as on a dry road because tyres have less grip on the surface.

The Highways England advice is to slow down if the rain and spray from vehicles is making it difficult to see and be seen, keep well back from the vehicle in front as this will increase your ability to see and plan ahead and ease off the accelerator and slow down gradually if the steering becomes unresponsive as it probably means that water is preventing the tyres from gripping the road.

