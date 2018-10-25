Motorists warned of ‘extreme congestion' after Sheffield tram-train crash closes road

Motorists are being warned of ‘extreme congestion’ in Sheffield tonight due to an earlier incident involving a tram-train and a lorry.

The area around Woodbourn Road and Staniforth Road remains closed this evening after a tram-train collided with a lorry at around 3:20pm.

A diversion is currently in place in Attercliffe, however Stagecoach Yorkshire are now reporting ‘extreme congestion’ on the route, with heavy delays on most services.

Posting on Twitter they said: “#SHEFFBUS Service 52 - due to extreme congestion in Attercliffe on the diversion route, service 52 is now diverting via Parkway & Prince of Wales Road between City and Darnall.”

First South Yorkshire say the road is gridlocked with traffic, with the 52A service being diverted via Greenland Road and Attercliffe Road in both directions until further notice.

Earlier today South Yorkshire police advised motorists to avoid the area, whilst emergency services attended to passengers on board the tram-train.