Motorists warned of delays due to heavy traffic in Sheffield city centre

Sheffield city centre is currently gridlocked with traffic as Sheffield United play at home, and students descend on the city ready for the new academic year.

Motorists travelling through the city are warned of delays as University students return to the city to kick off freshers week meaning more traffic than usual.

READ MORE: Man dies following assault at Sheffield Centertainment

To make matters worse, Sheffield United are playing Preston at home today, with a 3pm kick off at Bramall Lane.

People have taken to social media to share their travel frustrations.

READ MORE: ‘RIP big fella – tributes paid to ‘fishing fanatic’ from Sheffield who died in cliff fall

James Shield said: “Ridiculous traffic. One hour from the station to the Royal Standard pub. If we can put a man on the moon, Surely it's possible to ensure student 'moving in' day and a football match don't clash?”

Ken Vooght said: “Took us 50 mins to Parkway from Newark then about same to get past Station - city at a standstill!”

READ MORE: Woman slashed in neck in Sheffield

Whilst another Twitter user added: “Traffic in Sheffield city centre today was horrendous.

“A usual 10/15 minute journey took me 100 mins including half an hour sat still in the middle of a gridlocked roundabout. Just want to thank the amazing @syptweet for helping me, amongst many, out of it.”