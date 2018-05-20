Motorists warned of delays as Rotherham hosts European Championship final

Motorists are being warned of delays in Rotherham this evening.

South Yorkshire Police said motorists should expect 'some disruption' around AESSEAL New York Stadium when The Netherlands take on Italy in the final of the UEFA European Under-17 Championship.

Supporters travelling to the game, which kicks off at 6.15pm, were also urged not to leave valuables on display.

A force spokesman added: "The game is the fifth match of the tournament to be hosted in Rotherham and once again, local PCSOs and our ever-popular mounted section will be on hand to ensure the match is safe and enjoyable for all supporters."