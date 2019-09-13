Motorists warned of delays on busy Sheffield road after collision

Motorists and bus passengers have been warned of delays on a busy Sheffield road after a collision this morning.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 13th September 2019, 10:02 am
Abbeydale Road, Sheffield

Public transport organisation Travel South Yorkshire tweeted details of the incident in the Abbeydale Road area this morning as a warning.

It said: “Please be aware, services using Abbeydale Road may be delayed due to a traffic incident near Bannerdale Road.

“Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

More to follow.