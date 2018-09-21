Motorists urged to take care as 40mph speed limit put in place on M1 near Sheffield

A 40mph speed limit has been put in place on the M1 near Sheffield this afternoon.

The speed limit covers the stretch of motorway near Junction 34 at Tinsley due to strong winds as Storm Bronagh continues to batter parts of the country.

Motorists have been warned to take care on the M1 near Junction 34 at Tinsley

