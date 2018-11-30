Motorists urged to leave M1 hard shoulder free for emergency services after crash

Motorists caught up in severe delays on the M1 in South Yorkshire are being urged to keep the hard shoulder free for the emergency services following a crash.

An Asda lorry has overturned and is blocking all the lanes on the northbound stretch between Junctions 36 and 37 for Birdwell and Dodworth, near Barnsley.

Motorists have been urged to keep the hard shoulder free following a crash on the M1 in South Yorkshire this morning

Highways England said the HGV overturned in a ‘multi-vehicle collision’.

It has not been revealed whether anyone was injured in the crash.

In the immediate aftermath, vehicles used the hard shoulder to pass the crash scene but South Yorkshire Police has now issued a warning to those caught up in the tailbacks to keep the hard shoulder clear for the emergency services.

In a Facebook post, the force said: “If you are stationary on the motorway as a result of this incident, stay in your vehicle, keep the hard shoulder free for emergency vehicles and await updates.”

More to follow.