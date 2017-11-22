Motorists unharmed after crash outside Sheffield school

Motorists involved in a crash outside a Sheffield school escaped unharmed, despite initial fears for their welfare.

Passers-by who witnessed emergency services dealing with the incident said it appeared as though firefighters were cutting somebody out of one of the vehicles.

Emergency services dealt with a crash in Hillsborough on Monday

A traffic light and roadside barrier were damaged in the collision.

Today, a South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Emergency services were called at around 8.05pm on Monday 20 November following reports of a collision in Catch Bar Lane, Sheffield.



"It is reported that a Volkswagen Passat and a BMW were involved in the collision."



"Nobody is reported to have been injured."