Motorists seriously injured in Doncaster crash

Two motorists were taken to hospital after a crash in Doncaster this morning.

A silver Toyota Auris and a white Mercedes box van collided on Stripe Road, close to the junction with High Common Lane, Rossington, at 8am.

CRIME: Boys threatened by teen with knife in Sheffield park



A 38-year-old man driving the van and a 71-year-old driving the Toyota were both taken to hospital.

POLICE: Man hunted over attack on couple in Chesterfield town centre

READ MORE: Rail lines closed as person hit by train near Sheffield



Read more at: https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/rail-lines-closed-as-person-hit-by-train-near-sheffield-1-9210943

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 169 of June 18.