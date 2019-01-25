Motorists penalised for parking cars on Doncaster roundabout

Motorists have received £30 tickets for parking their cars on a roundabout in Doncaster.

Police officers issued the tickets after finding cars parked on the roundabout at the junction of Lakeside Boulevard and Carolina Way.

South Yorkshire Police said officers visited businesses last week to warn motorists of the plan to penalise those parking on the roundabout.

In a statement, the force said: “Last week we visited local businesses to warn them of our intentions to ticket vehicles obstructing the highway at this location, unfortunately some people ignored the warning.”