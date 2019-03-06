Motorists were lucky to escape without serious injuries after a crash in Doncaster which destroyed their vehicles.

Two vehicles collided on Carr House Road, Hyde Park, Doncaster, last night.

Two vehicles were destroyed in a crash in Doncaster last night

One of the vehicles overturned in the smash.

They were both written off.

A car overturned in a collision in Doncaster

South Yorkshire Police has thanked members of the public for helping at the scene before emergency services arrived.

In a Facebook post, the force said: “Luckily, no injuries, but think the cars are going to the scrap yard.

“Thanks to the members of the public that came out to help before the emergency services arrived.”