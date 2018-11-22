Motorists condemned for swearing at emergency services after motorway crash near Barnsley

Motorists have been condemned for swearing at police officers, paramedics and firefighters dealing with a motorway smash near Barnsley last night.

Drivers caught up in tailbacks following a collision between junctions 37 and 38 of the M1 are said to have swore at and used ‘offensive language’ towards those from the emergency services dealing with the aftermath of the smash.

A van overturned on the M1 near Barnsley last night

An overturned van led to the closure of the northbound stretch of the motorway while the occupants were treated at the scene and the mangled vehicle was recovered.

A clean-up operation also had to be mounted because of a large amount of diesel and debris on the carriageway.

But South Yorkshire Police said motorists caught up in the queue were abusive towards those from the emergency services helping at the scene.

Motorists were delayed following a collision on the M1 near Barnsley

In a Facebook post, South Yorkshire Police’s operation support services said: “The occupants suffered minor injuries and received treatment at the scene.

“We got traffic moving as soon as we could but lanes two and three had to remain closed due to a large amount of diesel and vehicle debris on the road surface. This would have made it dangerous for vehicles to drive through.

“So, there was no need for a few motorists to swear and use other offensive language at the emergency services for making them a little late.

“If this was you, just thin, it may be you in this situation one day and you'll welcome the sounds and sights of the police, ambulance and fire service.”