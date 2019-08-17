Motorist taken to hospital after three vehicle smash near Sheffield
A motorist has been taken to hospital after a three vehicle collision near Sheffield.
By Dan Hayes
Saturday, 17 August, 2019, 14:15
The crash happened at around 1pm today on Littlemoor in Eckington and involved two cars and a motorbike.
Fire crews made the scene safe and left the casualty in the care of the ambulance service.
No details have yet been released about the condition of the injured person.