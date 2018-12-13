Motorist stoppred in unroadworthy car near Sheffield was wanted over burglary in Essex

A man stopped by the police in an unroadworthy car near Sheffield turned out to be wanted for a burglary in Essex.

South Yorkshire Police stopped a car being driven ‘erratically’ as it left the M1 at junction 33, near Catcliffe, last night.

When the driver pulled over on the Sheffield Parkway, one of his front tyres was found to be down to the cord, the handbrake did not work, the bonnet catch was broken and there was ‘an issue with the insurance for the vehicle’.

The driver provided two different names but when his fingerprints were taken, his identify was revealed and records showed he was wanted for questioning over a burglary in Essex.

He was arrested and officers from Essex are making arrangements to interview him.