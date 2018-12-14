Motorist on the run after police chase through Sheffield

A motorist is on the run today after a police chase through Sheffield in which his car ended up on three wheels.

The crook failed to stop for officers on City Road yesterday afternoon and a police pursuit was mounted.

But South Yorkshire Police said that when the Skoda Fabia driver ‘began taking unnecessary risks’ to evade capture ‘at a time when local schools were finishing for the day,’ officers withdrew from the pursuit on safety grounds.

A member of the public later alerted officers to a ‘trail of destruction’ caused by the car, which was on stolen number plates, and the Skoda was tracked down again.

Officers found a wheel and a road sign in the middle of a road and the Skoda being driven through an alleyway ‘with sparks flying’.

The driver abandoned the car and ran off but despite being chased by officers and a ‘public spirited’ member of the public he managed to escape.

In a Facebook post, South Yorkshire Police’s operational support unit said: “We will discontinue pursuits where the risk to public safety becomes too great or disproportionate.”