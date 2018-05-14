Motorist grabbed by throat in road rage attack in Sheffield

A motorist was grabbed by the throat in a road rage attack in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said two motorists clashed in Jenkin Road, Wincobank, at around 2.30pm yesterday.

A force spokesman said: "The drivers of two vehicles came into conflict on Jenkin Road because of alleged poor driving.

"This escalated and one of them grabbed the other by the throat, the two separated and went on their way."

An investigation is under way.