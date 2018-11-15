Motorist caught driving on the M1 in Derbyshire without a full licence and insurance

Police who stopped a vehicle with suspected false number plates discovered that the jobless motorist was driving on the M1 motorway without a full licence and insurance.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 13 how Jake Mawson, 19, of no fixed abode, was spotted and stopped by police on the northbound carriageway of the M1 at Tibshelf.

The M1 motorway

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Shortly before 1am, on October 26, officers were on patrol on the M1 northbound carraigeway and saw a Mercedes Sprinter van displaying false number plates and it was believed to be a cloned vehicle and it was stopped by officers.”

Mawson was the sole occupant of the vehicle, according to Mrs Allsop, and he only had a provisionl licence and he had no insurance.

The defendant pleaded guilty to driving otheriwse than in accordance with a licence and to driving without insurance.

Maswon told the court he is not on benefits and has no regular income and just gets by with help from friends and does some labouring work in construction.

He added: “If I get fined I will get myself work and pay for it.”

Magistrates fined Mawson £120 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.