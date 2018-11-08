Motorist caught driving new van without licence and insurance in Derbyshire

A motorist has been forced to pay £225 after he was caught by police driving a newly-bought van without a licence and without insurance.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 7 how Philip Blythen, 38, was stopped by police on Warney Road, at Two Dales, after they had a tip-off about a van being driven with false number plates.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett said: “The incident goes back to May 9, at 11.50pm, when police received information about a van being driven with false plates on the A6, at Darley Dale.

“Officers spoke to the driver of the van, who was this defendant, and the DVLA showed his licence was not correct for this vehicle because he only has a provisional licence and there was no insurance.”

Blythen, of Upperthorpe, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and without a licence.

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

Mr Hollett added that Blythen had bought the van that morning and had been caught by police driving the vehicle on the same day.

Defence solicitor Annette Thomas said Blythen, who is on benefits, believed he had a suitable licence at the time he was driving the vehicle.

Magistrates questioned how jobless Blythen could afford a van and not pay for driving insurance.

Blythen told the court that at the time of the offence he considered himself a single-man but he has since had to take on greater responsibilities for his children after his ex-partner died.

Magistrates fined the defendant £110 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

They also imposed six licence penalty points.