Motorcyclist taken to hospital with life threatening injuries following Snake Pass collision
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries after a serious collision on the Snake Pass outside Sheffield.
The 50-year-old biker was taken to the city’s Northern General Hospital following the collision near the Ladybower Inn on the A57 on Friday night.
Police and paramedics were called to the scene near Ladybower Reservoir and the road was closed off for several hours following the crash.
A Derbyshire Police spokesman said that the rider of the Kawasaki motorbike was involved in a collision with a silver grey Mazda car at around 8pm.
The spokesman described the biker’s injuries as ‘serious’ and added that the 68-year-old driver of the Mazda was understood to have not been seriously injured.
Investigations into the incident are ongoing.