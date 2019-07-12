Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision with grasscutter on South Yorkshire road
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was involved in a collision with a grass cutting vehicle on a South Yorkshire road.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which took place in Rotherham earlier today and which saw the 45-year-old biker airlifted to hospital.
At around 8:30am, police received reports of a collision between a driven grass mower and a motorbike on Woodhall Lane, Rotherham.
The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in the collision and was airlifted to hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.
Police are now asking anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward with any information which may help officers in their investigation.
Anyone who can help enquiries or may have dashcam footage of the incident should call 101 quoting incident number 171 of 10 July 2019.