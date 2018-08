A motorcyclist has broken his leg following a crash on a major South Yorkshire Road.

The 25-year-old man was riding a red Yamaha motorbike when it was in collision with a blue Audi estate on Car Hill, Greasbrough, Rotherham.

Police said the incident took place at around 5.15pm on Thursday and the road was closed for a number of hours.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 683 of August 23.