Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with car this morning, reveals South Yorkshire Police
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured this morning after a crash on a busy South Yorkshire road.
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 10:01 am
The motorcyclist is understood to have been involved in a collision with a car at 5.20am on Rawmarsh Hill, Rotherham, which was closed at the junction with Broad Street as a result of the incident while emergency workers dealt with the situation. Bus routes were diverted.
Police say the motorcyclist has been taken to hospital, with injuries that are believed to be serious but not life threatening.