Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with car this morning, reveals South Yorkshire Police

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured this morning after a crash on a busy South Yorkshire road.

By David Kessen
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 10:01 am

The motorcyclist is understood to have been involved in a collision with a car at 5.20am on Rawmarsh Hill, Rotherham, which was closed at the junction with Broad Street as a result of the incident while emergency workers dealt with the situation. Bus routes were diverted.

Police say the motorcyclist has been taken to hospital, with injuries that are believed to be serious but not life threatening.

Road closed due to police incident: Traffic and travel news for Sheffield and South Yorkshire this morning

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A motorcyclist was injured today in a serious crash

Man airlifted to hospital after being thrown from motorbike on A57 Snake Pass due to 'terrible' road condition

These are the roads that will be closed for the Sheffield Half Marathon and Sheffield 10K runs

Local journalism holds the powerful to account and gives people a voice. Please take out a digital subscription or buy a paper. Thank you. Nancy Fielder, editor