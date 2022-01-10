Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision on Manvers Way, Wath, involving suspected drug driver

A motorcyclist is seriously injured this morning after a collision in South Yorkshire involving a driver suspected of being on drugs.

By David Kessen
Monday, 10th January 2022, 1:22 pm

Police are investigating the incident which happened late last night on Manvers Way, Wath, in Rotherham, and led to the road being closed for several hours while emergency services were on the scene working.

Officers have appealed for witnesses as they try to piece together a picture of what happened, and have arrested the car driver.

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured this morning in a South Yorkshire collision involving a driver suspected of being on drugs. It happened on Manvers Way, pictured

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said today: “The incident happened at 11.20pm on Sunday 9 January on Manvers Way at the junction of Cawood Drive.

Road closed between Station Road and The Nightingales

“A red coloured Ford Fiesta which turned onto Manvers Way from Cawood Drive and a Honda motorbike being ridden along Manvers Way were in collision.

“The motorcyclist - a man aged in his 20s - was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“The driver of the Fiesta – an 18 year old man - was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and has been released under investigation.

Any witnesses to the incident or anyone with dashcam footage is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 0867 of Sunday January 9.

Police were this morning urging drivers to avoid the area, which had led to the road being closed between Station Road and The Nightingales.

South Yorkshire Police said at around 8.30am that the road had reopened.

Details of the injuries suffered by the motorcyclist have been revealed by the officers who are investigating last night’s collision.

