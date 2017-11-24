Motorcyclist injured in Sheffield crash

A motorcyclist suffered a serious leg injury in a collision in Sheffield.

The bike then collided with a parked silver Vauxhall Astra.

Emergency services were called to the collision at 9.50pm on Wednesday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Officers are appealing for witnesses after the rider of a motorbike sustained serious injuries following a collision on Deerlands Avenue on Wednesday evening.

"At around 9.50pm, a white Triumph motorbike was travelling along Deerlands Avenue, towards Barnsley Road, when it was involved in a collision with red Citroen Picasso that was pulling out on to the road.

"The motorbike also collided with a silver Vauxhall Astra parked on Deerlands Avenue.

"The rider of the motorbike, a 24-year-old man, sustained a serious leg injury in the collision and currently remains in hospital receiving treatment.

"No one else was hurt in the collision.".

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 1,127 of November 22.