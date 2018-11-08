Motorcyclist fighting for life after crash near Doncaster

Have your say

A motorcyclist is fighting for life this morning after a collision near Doncaster.

The 35-year-old man was travelling southbound along the A1M when his black Kawasaki motorbike was involved in a collision with a a blue Ford Fiesta.

A1M near Doncaster

POLICE: Man arrested for possession of Class A drug in crackdown on crime in Sheffield suburb



Emergency services were alerted to the smash, between junctions 36 and 37, at 8.30pm yesterday.

INVESTIGATION: Police bust drug den in Sheffield suburb

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with life threatening head and chest injuries.

APPEAL: Range Rover worth £80,000 still missing after daring raid in South Yorkshire

Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 888 of October 7.