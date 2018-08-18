Motorcyclist fighting for his life after crash in Sheffield

Have your say

A motorcyclist is today fighting for his life following a crash in Sheffield.

The 43-year-old, from Barnsley, was reportedly involved in a collision with a parked truck in Neepsend yesterday afternoon.

Police said this morning that he was taken to hospital where his condition is described as life-threatening.

The man was reportedly riding a black KTM Superduke motorbike along Parkwood Road towards Neepsend Lane at about 1.15pm when it collided with a DAF grab wagon parked at the side of the road.

Officers investigating the incident have appealed for any witnesses, including those who saw the bike before the collision, to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 451 of August 17.

