Motorcyclist dies following serious collision with lorry on Stocksbridge Bypass

A motorcyclist has died following a serious collision with a lorry on the Stocksbridge Bypass earlier today.

A grey motorcycle and a blue articulated lorry were involved in the collision on the A616 between Tankersley roundabout and the M1 junction 35a slip road at around 10:10am this morning.

The collision occurred on Stocksbridge Bypass this morning

The rider of the motorcycle, a man, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

A pillion passenger on the motorcycle, a woman, has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where she remains in critical condition.

The road was closed for several hours to allow police to carry out their investigations.

However, the closure has since been lifted and the road has reopened.

The family of the rider has been notified.

Police are asking the public to refrain from posting speculation or potentially distressing content about the collision online.

They said further details about those involved will not be released at this time.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision this morning, especially any motorists travelling along the A616 who may hold dashcam footage.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire police on 101 quoting incident number 261 of 21 March 2019.