Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after serious collision near Doncaster

A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital after a serious collision near Doncaster this morning.

He was riding a motorbike which was involved in a collision with a car on South Parade, Bawtry, at 7.50am

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision in Bawtry today

South Yorkshire Police said the biker’s injuries were serious.

The collision led to the closure of the road between the Memorial Sports Ground and A631 Gainsborough Road.