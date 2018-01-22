Motorbike seized by police after teenager fell off doing wheelie in Barnsley street

A motorbike being ridden illegally was seized by police officers when a teenager fell off while doing a wheelie in a Barnsley street.

Officers arranged for the bike to be towed away to a police compound following an incident in Grimethorpe yesterday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers have today seized this illegal, nuisance bike from the streets of Grimethorpe.

"The teenage rider had lost his front wheel doing a wheelie, which left him being thrown over the handlebars.

"In our opinion, he was lucky to only lose his bike today."