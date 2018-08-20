Motorbike rider seriously injured after police chase through South Yorkshire streets

A motorbike rider was left seriously injured in a crash after a police chase through the streets of South Yorkshire.

The incident happened when a marked police car was travelling along Upper Wortley Road in Kimberworth towards Rotherham when a black Honda Motorbike pulled out of the Texaco Petrol Station and began travelling in front.

READ MORE: Man killed in Sheffield street stabbing named as detectives arrest two teenagers

The bike has then turned left on to Oaks Road before there was a short police pursuit occurred after the rider failed to stop for officers.

The rider later ended up crashing and an investigation has now been launched into the incident, which happened on Saturday, August 18, at about 11.25pm.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: "As the bike travelled along Town Lane and approached the junction with Wingfield Road, he appears to have lost control and come off the bike.

READ MORE: Man stabbed on Sheffield street dies in hospital

"The 26-year-old man riding the bike was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

"His condition is currently described as serious but stable.

READ MORE: Sheffield mum found dead in Ibiza was Manchester terror attack survivor

"Officers want to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who saw the bike prior to the collision. If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident 1069 of 18 August 2018."

A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.