Motorbike rider caught tearing around Sheffield suburb with six inch KNIFE 

A motorbike rider was caught tearing around a Sheffield suburb with a six inch kitchen knife.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Off Road Team spotted the rider while patrolling the Manor, Arbourthorne and Gleadless areas earlier today.

In a Facebook post, officers said: “The team spotted this thoroughbred sports bike and put in a stop.

“The rider and pillion ran but were quickly surrounded. The rider was arrested for being in possession of a six inch kitchen knife.

“His bike will be crushed and he will also have a day out in court for no insurance, no licence and no MOT.

“The passenger was fined for not wearing a helmet.”