A Sheffield schoolgirl has been selected to represent England in water polo – three years above her own age group.

Anna Motley is in the Czech Republic this weekend as part of the England U18 squad for the EU Nations Junior Womens Tournament despite only just having turned 14.

The England U18 water polo squad on arrival in the Czech Republic on Thursday

A starring performance representing the North East in a national U18 competition saw her selected for trials for the trip to the Czech Republic, in which she was ultimately successful.

While nervous about the prospect of travelling with players three years her senior, it was pre-made plans that had Motley, from Heeley, questioning whether she should accept the call-up.

“Anna was excited about the selection but then remembered she had tickets with a friend to see George Ezra this weekend and told me she couldn’t go," dad Chris, a former international water polo player himself, said.

“She went upstairs but came down a while later saying she'd changed her mind, that she could see George Ezra another time and this opportunity was too good to turn down.

“It definitely is. She’s a little nervous because this is a big jump in age group for her.

“The squad is for girls born in 2002 and Anna was born in 2005. I can’t remember anyone being selected that young before.

“To put it in context, there is one girl in the squad born in 2003 and the rest were born in 2002.

“I’ve told her that she is not under any pressure and that she should just enjoy the experience. She has a chance to go and score some goals.

“Hopefully it’ll be a great experience that she’ll learn plenty from.”

Players at age group level are self-funded and Newfield School pupil Motley is on the look out for sponsorship to help with international competition.

Anyone interested in providing sponsorship should email Chris Motley on motters05@gmail.com.