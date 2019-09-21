Mother pays tribute to her ‘beautiful’ son, 17, who died in horror road crash
A grieving mother has paid tribute to her ‘beautiful’ 17-year-old son who died alongside his grandfather in a horror road crash.
Jay Tyler-Bromilow, from Doncaster, died on Friday (September 20) with his 66-year-old grandfather Colin Leeson when the Citroen Dispatch they were travelling in collided with a HGV in Hickelton.
The collision happened at the junction with Red Hill Lane as the Scania lorry travelled away from Hickleton, towards the A1, and the Citroen was puling out of Red Hill Lane.
Both Jay and his grandfather were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Jay’s mother has today released a picture of Jay and paid tribute to him, and also says she would like to thank members of the public who stopped to help.
She said: “My beautiful son was too precious to stay. He was too intelligent for this earth, so he's took upon a journey with his wingman, his grandad, not only to travel the world but to travel the universe together.
“I love you unconditionally. Love you always love, Mam xxxxx <3.”
Police remain keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, which happened on the A635 Barnsley Road at around 12.20pm yesterday afternoon.
They also say they would like to speak to anyone who saw either of the vehicles prior to the collision, or who has dashcam footage.
If you can help please call 101 quoting incident number 389 of 20 September 2019.