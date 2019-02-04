The mother of missing student Libby Squire has made an emotional appeal to her daughter to get in touch as the search for her entered its fourth day.

Lisa Squire told the 21-year-old University of Hull student in a video appeal: "It is breaking my heart not knowing where you are."

Libby Squire was last seen on Thursday

Miss Squire has not been seen since late on Thursday night.

Her parents issued the statement through Humberside Police on Monday as police scoured a waterway and searched bins and drains near the student's home on Wellesley Avenue in Hull.

Mrs Squire said: "We just want to know that you are safe.

"Please get in touch with us any way you can."

The parents of student Libby Squire, Lisa and Russell Squire, make an emotional appeal. Picture by PA (Press Association)

By Amy Murphy, Press Association