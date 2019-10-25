The most dangerous jobs in Sheffield revealed - does yours make the list?
The most dangerous jobs in Sheffield have been revealed in a new survey – and some of the results may surprise you.
The study found that Yorkshire was one of the most dangerous places for workplace injuries – with Sheffield just behind Leeds in the region’s most dangerous city to work in.
Workplace injury firm Slater and Gordon analysed 20,000 of their settled injury claims at work and in Sheffield, the most frequent workplace injuries claims were made by:
Warehouse Workers
Factory Workers
Retail General Staff
Labourers
HGV Drivers
The firm compared the frequency of claims in certain jobs with Glassdoor salary data in order to determine which are the riskiest jobs.
The study examined over 120 job types, charting the frequency of claims, severity of injury, and how well paid those job types are.
The UK’s most dangerous job is a warehouse worker, with 1,053 claims made between 2014 and 2019, with an average UK salary of £18,185.
With the growth of huge, nationwide retail warehouses and related drop-shipping companies, this will be of personal interest many workers in the country.
The jobs with the fewest claims and therefore safest include barristers, solicitors, models, vicars and journalists.
People getting paid the least face the highest risk.
Based on the statistics, people who earn between £16,000 and £19,000 tend to be in jobs with the riskiest jobs, with 34% of all claims coming from jobs within this bracket.
People ages between 25 and 34 are most likely to make an Accident At Work claim. From 34 onwards, the number of claims declines.
Geographically, the North West is the most dangerous part of the UK to work in, with 1774 claims coming from the region between 2014 and 2019.
Greater London (1664), West Midlands (1211), Yorkshire and the Humber (1159) and the South East (1154) make up the five most dangerous areas.
The 10 most dangerous jobs in the UK are:
Warehouse Worker
Factory Worker
Retail General Staff
Labourer
Delivery Driver
HGV Driver
Healthcare assistant
Cleaner
Builder
Chef
The 10 least dangerous jobs
Barrister
Stock Trader
Solicitor
Model
Crown Prosecutor
Journalist
Aircraft Controller
Vicar
Croupier
Baker
The jobs with the worst pay, that have made Accident at Work claims between 2014 and 2019 are:
Fast Food Staff
Kitchen Assistant
Bar Staff
Cabin Crew
Catering Assistant
Lunchtime Supervisor
Animal Handler
Waiting Staff
Life Guard
Hospitality
The jobs with highest pay, that have made claims are:
Managing Director
Director
Doctor
Barrister
Dentist
Stock Trader
Head Teacher
Train Driver
Factory Manager
HR Manger
UK’s 15 Most Dangerous Cities
London
Manchester
Birmingham
Sheffield
Leeds
Liverpool
Cardiff
Southampton
Nottingham
Wolverhampton
Newcastle Upon Tyne
Newport
Chester
Milton Keynes
Romford & Ilford
UK’s 15 Least Dangerous Cities
Isle of Man
Aberdeen
Inverness
Orkney
Dundee
Edinburgh
Glasgow
Belfast
Dumfries
Harrogate
Welshpool
St. Albans
Hereford
Blackburn
Bromley