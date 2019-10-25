The most dangerous jobs in Sheffield revealed - does yours make the list?

The most dangerous jobs in Sheffield have been revealed in a new survey – and some of the results may surprise you.

By Darren Burke
Friday, 25th October 2019, 1:03 pm
The study found that Yorkshire was one of the most dangerous places for workplace injuries – with Sheffield just behind Leeds in the region’s most dangerous city to work in.

Workplace injury firm Slater and Gordon analysed 20,000 of their settled injury claims at work and in Sheffield, the most frequent workplace injuries claims were made by:

Warehouse worker is the most dangerous job in Sheffield.

Warehouse Workers

Factory Workers

Retail General Staff

Labourers

HGV Drivers

The firm compared the frequency of claims in certain jobs with Glassdoor salary data in order to determine which are the riskiest jobs.

The study examined over 120 job types, charting the frequency of claims, severity of injury, and how well paid those job types are.

The UK’s most dangerous job is a warehouse worker, with 1,053 claims made between 2014 and 2019, with an average UK salary of £18,185.

With the growth of huge, nationwide retail warehouses and related drop-shipping companies, this will be of personal interest many workers in the country.

The jobs with the fewest claims and therefore safest include barristers, solicitors, models, vicars and journalists.

People getting paid the least face the highest risk.

Based on the statistics, people who earn between £16,000 and £19,000 tend to be in jobs with the riskiest jobs, with 34% of all claims coming from jobs within this bracket.

People ages between 25 and 34 are most likely to make an Accident At Work claim. From 34 onwards, the number of claims declines.

Geographically, the North West is the most dangerous part of the UK to work in, with 1774 claims coming from the region between 2014 and 2019.

Greater London (1664), West Midlands (1211), Yorkshire and the Humber (1159) and the South East (1154) make up the five most dangerous areas.

The 10 most dangerous jobs in the UK are:

Warehouse Worker

Factory Worker

Retail General Staff

Labourer

Delivery Driver

HGV Driver

Healthcare assistant

Cleaner

Builder

Chef

The 10 least dangerous jobs

Barrister

Stock Trader

Solicitor

Model

Crown Prosecutor

Journalist

Aircraft Controller

Vicar

Croupier

Baker

The jobs with the worst pay, that have made Accident at Work claims between 2014 and 2019 are:

Fast Food Staff

Kitchen Assistant

Bar Staff

Cabin Crew

Catering Assistant

Lunchtime Supervisor

Animal Handler

Waiting Staff

Life Guard

Hospitality

The jobs with highest pay, that have made claims are:

Managing Director

Director

Doctor

Barrister

Dentist

Stock Trader

Head Teacher

Train Driver

Factory Manager

HR Manger

UK’s 15 Most Dangerous Cities

London

Manchester

Birmingham

Sheffield

Leeds

Liverpool

Cardiff

Southampton

Nottingham

Wolverhampton

Newcastle Upon Tyne

Newport

Chester

Milton Keynes

Romford & Ilford

UK’s 15 Least Dangerous Cities

Isle of Man

Aberdeen

Inverness

Orkney

Dundee

Edinburgh

Glasgow

Belfast

Dumfries

Harrogate

Welshpool

St. Albans

Hereford

Blackburn

Bromley