The collision happened last night, leaving the front of the marked patrol car looking seriously damaged after the collision on Moss Way, Waterthorpe, which is understood to have closed the road. Witnesses described it as close to the Crystal Peaks Sheffield College site, and warned people to avoid the area.
South Yorkshire Police today issued a statement, and confirmed the patrol car was travelling to an emergency.
They said: “Yesterday (Sunday January 29) at 7.04pm officers attended a collision on Moss Way in Sheffield involving a marked police car and a supertram. The police car was driving on blue lights when the collision occurred. No one was injured during the incident.”
The incident also disrupted tram services last night. Supertram last night described the incident as a ‘major’ road traffic collision, with its blue route service forced to terminate at Dontsk Way.