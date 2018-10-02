Mosborough sex attack: Everything we know so far

Crime scene investigators have arrived at the scene of a sexual assault in the Mosborough area of Sheffield this morning.

Police said they received a third-party report that a woman in her 20s had been sexually assaulted just off Station Road, Mosborough, at around 12.30am on Tuesday.

Crime scene investigators at the scene in Mosborough. Picture: Sam Cooper/The Star.

A large area of Short Brook Open Space, just off Moss Way at the junction with Staton Road, has been cordoned off.

Police officers are standing guard and CSI officers are carrying out investigations.

Here is everything we know so far:

Police officers at the scene just off Moss Way, Mosborough. Picture: Sam Cooper/The Star.

- A woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted just off Station Road, Mosborough, at around 12.30am on Tuesday.

- Police said an investigation was ‘in the early stages’ and that officers had ‘secured the scene’.

- Enquiries remain ongoing in the area and specialist officers are supporting the woman.

- Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 31 of October 2, 2018.

Police incident in Moss Way, Mosborough. Picture: Sam Cooper/The Star.

- A huge cordon is in place on Short Brook Open Space, just off Moss Way at the junction with Station Road.- Police officers are standing guard around the scene and crime scene investigators have been taking photographs of the scene and searching through trees and bushes.

- Local residents spoke of their shock at the size of the cordon and said they thought it might be connected to the shooting in Killamarsh, which saw a road closed for around 24 hours.

