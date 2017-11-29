More than 50 officers and police divers join search for missing Sheffield woman Angela Simmonite

More then 50 officers and police divers are have joined the search for missing Sheffield woman Angela Simmonite.

The 57-year-old left her home on Hilton Drive, Ecclesfield, early on Saturday morning and has not been heard from since.

Newly released CCTV image of Angela Simmonite pictured in Wincobank on Saturday

Officers pictured today have been out around Wincobank Common off Jenkin Road as more resources have been deployed to find her.

Specialist police teams piecing together her last know movements found CCTV footage of her in Hinde House Lane at around 7am on the day she went missing.

She was also spotted by a member of the public on Barnsley Road that same morning.

And a new CCTV image released by officers today show Ms Simmonite in the Wincobank area at around 8.30am on the day she left her home.

Mounted officer search Wincobank Common today. Picture: BBC Look North

Speaking to The Star at South Yorkshire Police HQ at Carbrook House, she said: "It was very cold at that time of the morning and this is really out of character for Angela. She wasn't wearing a coat and nobody has seen or heard from her since.

"We're tracing her footsteps as best as we can and we believe she has headed down to the Meadowhall area but other than that, we haven't got any idea as to where she is.

"We're doing a full investigation, speaking to family and friends trying to develop a picture of Angela and her family and that social network and that willm be ongoing in the next couple of days."

Ms Simmonite is around 5ft 7 - 5ft 8ins tall, with a large build, honey blonde shoulder length hair and teeth missing at the front due to a recent fall.

Officer searches woodland around Wincobank Common. Picture: Picture: BBC Look North

Police think she might be wearing a black top with a motif of different pictures on the front and black tracksuit type trousers.

Drivers and home owners around the north-east parts of Sheffield are being asked to check CCTV and dashcams for any sightings of Ms Simmonite.

Anyone with any information is being urged to contact police on 101.