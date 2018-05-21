More than 3,000 call for Arctic Monkeys to be given primetime show on BBC

A petition calling for Sheffield band Arctic Monkeys to be given a slot on primetime television has been signed by more than 3,000 people - including drummer Matt Helders' dad.

Superfan James Gillen is calling for the BBC to screen a one-hour show for the band following similar programmes for Sam Smith and U2.

And following the release of the four-piece's sixth album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino earlier this month, the petition has seen a surge in signatures.

James, 28, from Kent, said: "I started the campaign because the BBC has recently made some hour-long specials focused on Sam Smith and U2, so I though it's time for them to celebrate Arctic Monkeys, one of Britain's finest bands, at their peak.

"I believe they are an excellent band that will go down in British music history and Alex Turner is one of the most talented songwriters of the 21st century. It's time for the band to get a primetime showcase on national television."

James, who has followed the band since the release of the release of their first single I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor in 2005, said the petition had been shared on social media following the album release and merchandise pop-up shop in Sheffield city centre.

James Gillen, who started the petition.

He added: "Since the demise of Top of the Pops, it's quite rare now to see great bands playing live on primetime television. Jools Holland's show is great, but you typically only see two or three songs performed by each artist.

"Arctic Monkeys' back catalogue is very strong and it would be brilliant to see them perform classic songs and tracks from the forthcoming new album. Plus it would be great to hear directly from the band about their brilliant career journey."

The Arctic Monkeys will perform at the FlyDSA Arena on Tuesday, September 18, and Wednesday, September 19.

The band, which formed in High Green in 2002, will also play a string of live shows at festivals across North America and Europe this summer.

A BBC spokeswoman said: "All new programme ideas should be submitted to the BBC via its commissioning website, BBC Pitch."

For more information on the petition visit https://www.change.org/p/rachel-davies-commission-arctic-monkeys-at-the-bbc