More than 20 stolen vehicles recovered from South Yorkshire site

Three men have been arrested after more than 20 stolen vehicles were seized from a site in South Yorkshire.

A police spokesman said a van was stolen from a property in Wombwell at around 10pm on Thursday, January 18.

The van was tracked to a site off Fullerton Road, Rotherham, where a number of vehicles were being stored.

Officers from Rotherham's performance crime team launched a three-day operation which led to 22 stolen vehicles being identified.

A further 20 engines and a lorry, also thought to be stolen, were also found.

A 32-year-old man from Leeds and a 26-year-old man from Wakefield were arrested at the scene on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

A 35-year-old man from Rotherham was also arrested on suspicion of burglary.

All three have been released under investigation while enquiries are ongoing.