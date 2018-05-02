More than 20 speeding drivers caught in three hours during police crackdown in Sheffield

Have your say

More than 20 speeding drivers were caught in just three hours during a crackdown by police in Sheffield.

Officers in Fox Hill targeted speeding motorists during a day of action last week.

A marked police vehicle 'detected and processed' 26 motorists for speeding offences in just three hours.

The minimum penalty for speeding is a £100 fine and three penalty points added to your licence.

A police spokesperson said: "The difference of a few miles per hour can mean the difference between life and death.

"The faster someone is driving, the less time they have to stop if something unexpected happens.

"Speed limits are there for a reason - stick to them."