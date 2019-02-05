Have your say

More than 20 shotguns are still missing after a shop selling guns and knives in Sheffield was raided.

Crooks broke into All Guns Discounted in Attercliffe after smashing their way through an exterior brick wall on Wednesday, January 16.

Raiders stole more than 20 shotguns from a shop in Sheffield

CRIME: Locked up in January - 21 of the most high profile criminals jailed at Sheffield Crown Court last month



They dismantled bricks to create two holes in the wall to allow raiders access to and from the Leigh Street store.

POLICE: Pedestrian seriously injured in Asda crash in Sheffield

The raiders stole more than 20 shotguns plus ammunition worth a total of £25,000.

APPEAL: Cash machine raided at Rotherham supermarket

No arrests have been made and the guns have not yet been traced.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.