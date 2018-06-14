More than 100 cannabis plants found in police raid in Barnsley

More than 100 cannabis plants were found during a police raid of a house in Barnsley.

Officers seized 105 plants and some cropped cannabis from a house in Mill View, Bolton-upon-Dearne, on Sunday, June 3 and are looking for those behind the cannabis set-up.

PC Amy Mellor said: "There were three rooms in the house with plants that had clearly recently been cropped but would’ve once contained a large amount of cannabis. We also recovered 105 plants from the attic.

"It was clearly a significant, sophisticated set up that had been there for some time. We don’t believe anyone was living at the property and we are working on the assumption that false details were given when applying to rent the property.

"While our investigation into this continues, we’re also appealing to members of the public for information they may have on the possible supply and distribution of drugs across the area."

She added: "Disrupting this type of criminality and identifying and apprehending those responsible is a priority for our team and information provided by members of the public could prove vital in doing that.

"If you have any concerns or information relating to the possession, supply or distribution of drugs, or in relation to the incident, please don’t hesitate to contact us."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111."