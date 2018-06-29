More than 1,000 people sign petition calling for fairer funding in Sheffield schools

More than 1,100 people have signed a petition calling on the Government to fairer fund Sheffield schools.

Teachers, business leaders, politicians and residents have all put their names to the campaign - just two days after it was launched by The Star and Sheffield Telegraph.

The newspapers have united with city leaders and politicians to campaign for a better settlement, amid deepening dismay that the city’s schools are among the worst funded in England.

Each local pupil receives £743 less than a youngster in Manchester and Sheffield Council is urging people to add their names to draw attention to ‘outrageous’ cuts which it warns could lead to mass redundancies, shorter school weeks and bigger class sizes.

An average sized primary school in Sheffield would recevie £260,000 more - and an average secondary school £822,000 more - if funded the same as Manchester.

Jayne Brown, who signed the online petition, wrote: “As someone who benefitted from an education in Sheffield that allowed me to develop a career I am proud of, I want the same for my daughter and son.”

School governor Chris Batchelor wrote: “As a school governor for more than 30 years I have never known such a desperate financial situation.”

Kath Galloway said the situation was ‘completely wrong’.

Former teacher Alan Baldwin wrote: “I was a primary school teacher and a headteacher in Sheffield for many years.

“The kids and their families were great.

“They deserve better than a second class provision, and the staff desvere better than being given mountains to climb year after year.”

To sign the petition click here. Back the campaign by emailing news@thestar.co.uk, write to Sam Jackson, The Star, The Balance, Pinfold Street, S1 2GU, or take a photo with the hashtag #FairFundSheffeldSchools.