More tests ordered following death of baby boy from Barnsley 

More tests have been ordered to help determine exactly how and why a baby boy from Barnsley died.

The nine-week old baby, who has not yet been named, died in hospital on Monday – three days after going into cardiac arrest at a property in Great Houghton, Barnsley.

His death was initially treated as ‘unexplained’ by South Yorkshire Police but a murder investigation was launched following a post mortem examination.

Detective Inspector Mark Oughton, who is leading the police probe, said the death is now being treated as ‘suspicious’ but more tests have been ordered ‘to determine the exact cause of death’.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remained in police custody last night.

DI Oughton said: “We have a dedicated team of officers working hard to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the boy’s death, which was initially being treated as unexplained.



“However, following a post-mortem examination carried out on Tuesday, the death is now being treated as suspicious and further tests will be carried out in due course to determine the exact cause of death.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 851 of November 30.